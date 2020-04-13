Canadian Shares Regaining Some Lost Ground After Early Setback

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market drifted down sharply Monday morning, as investors chose to exit counters after recent strong uptick that saw the benchmark rising on all four sessions in the previous week.

However, with a few top stocks from energy, materials and information technology sections finding decent support at lower levels, the market regained some lost ground subsequently.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 13,889.25, losing nearly 280 points in the process, has recovered to 14,025.70 and trails its previous close by 140.93 points, or 0.99%.

Lingering worries about the coronavirus pandemic that is taking a heavy toll in the U.S. outweigh recent announcements about massive relief plans, rendering the mood bearish once again.

Consumer discretionary, financial, healthcare, real estate and industrial stocks have declined sharply. Materials, energy and information technology shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is plunging more than 13%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is declining 4.2% and Air Canada (AC.TO) is down 1.7%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) are the other stocks that have gone down sharply on huge volumes.

Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) is down nearly 8%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are down 1.6 to 5%.

In the financial section, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) is down 3.8%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) is rising nearly 6%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is gaining about 4.5%, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) is up 1.7%. TC Energy (TRP.TO) is moving up 1.6%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) are gaining 4%, 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

Crude oil futures (WTI) for May are rising $0.50, or 2.13%, at $23.26 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up marginally at $1,753.30 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.