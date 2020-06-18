Canadian Shares Recovering After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - After opening on a negative note Thursday morning amid concerns about the economic impact of rising new cases of coronavirus infections in several parts of the world, including the U.S. and China, the Canadian stock market emerged into positive territory by mid morning and was modestly higher around noon.

The mood is cautious, with investors digesting the latest batch of economic data, and tracking news about virus infections and geopolitical tensions.

Information technology and consumer staples shares are among the notable gainers. Energy stocks have come off early highs, while shares from materials, real estate, consumer discretionary and industrial sections are exhibiting weakness. Financial and healthcare stocks are mostly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was down nearly 90 points at 15,341.46 earlier in the session, is up 39.25 points or 0.25% at 15,467.94 at noon.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is up by about 5.8%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is rising nearly 3% and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is gaining 1.2% on strong volumes.

Cargojet (CJT.TO) is gaining 4.3% and Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) is up 2%. Cogeco Communications (CGO.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Kinaxis (KXS.TO) are also notably higher.

Among the prominent losers, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down 3.6%. Hexo Corp said it has sold its facility in Niagara Falls, Ontario, for $10.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. The sale of the Niagara facility included land and greenhouse facilities, as well as certain equipment. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund additional expansion of its Belleville, Ont., facility and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is declining 4.4%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are lower by more than 2%, while Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are down 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

In economic news, wholesale sales in Canada dropped by 21.6% in April, after having decreased by 2.2% in March 2020.

Private businesses in Canada hired 208,400 workers in the month of May 2020, after shedding 226,700 jobs a month earlier.

