Canadian Shares Recovering After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - After a weak start amid concerns about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and falling crude oil prices, the Canadian stock market recovered lost ground and was modestly up in positive territory Monday noon.

Investors are tracking reports about the coronavirus spread and gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions in several parts of the world, and also await the upcoming corporate earnings reports.

Gains in materials, information technology and healthcare sections pulled the market up from lower levels. Energy, consumer staples, industrial and financial shares are mostly off their lows.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled as much as 285 points to 14,075.77 in early trades, was up 116.07 points, or 0.81%, at 14,475.95 a few minues before noon.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 460.56 points, or 3.31%, at 14,359.88.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is rising nearly 4.5% on fairly strong volumes. Air Canada (AC.TO) is rising 3.6% and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) is up 2.1%. Enbridge (ENB.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), which are among the other stocks attracting good volumes, are both trading higher by about 1.3%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is climbing up more than 6%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) are rising 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) is up 3.2% and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is rising 2.5%.

CAE Inc (CAE.TO) announced it would recall 1,500 of its employees in Canada, thanks to a government wage subsidy program that helps put workers back on payroll.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada shows wholesale sales in the country rose 0.7% to $67.5 billion in February despite rail blockades and the impact of the virus pandemic. Economists expected sales to drop by 0.4% in the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.