Canadian Shares Recovering After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks were recovering well after a weak start Wednesday morning and the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was notably higher by noon, led by gains in information technology, materials and industrial sections.

Healthcare and energy shares were weak, while financial and consumer discretionary shares exhibited a mixed trend.

weak Asian and European stocks amid growing uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal and escalating political tensions in Hong Kong rendered the mood negative at the start.

The much anticipated speech by President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday failed to provide details about the state of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Trump said a significant phase one trade deal with China "could happen soon" but stressed that he would only accept an agreement that is good for U.S. companies and workers, and added that tariffs on Chinese goods will be increased if China does not reach a trade deal with the U.S.

The benchmark, which edged down to 16,880.68 in early trades, was up 56.51 points, or 0.33%, at 16,965.89 a few minutes past noon.

Shares from Utilities Index gained in strength. The Capped Utilities Index was up nearly 1.25%. Emera Inc (EMA.TO) and Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) gained 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Algonquin Power (AQN.TO), Canadian Utilities (CU.TO) and Boralex (BLX.TO) gained 1.3 to 1.7%.

Information technology stocks Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Absolute Software (ABT.TO) and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

In the materials space, Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) were up 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Semafo (SMF.TO), Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Among the stocks in the Consumer staples section, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) gained 1.5% and Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) advanced 1%.

Loblaw Co. (L.TO) gained nearly 1%. The company reported adjusted third-quarter net earnings of $458 million or $1.25 per share, compared with an adjusted profit from continuing operations of $466 million or $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year when the company had more shares outstanding.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) shares plunged more than 11%. The company reported adjusted net income of $63.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share for the second quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $51.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share a year ago.

Shawcor (SCL.TO) declined more than 5%, topping the list of losers in the Energy Index. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) shed 1.2 to 1.6%.

U.S. stocks recovered after weak start, but were still down marginally. Renewed uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal and the unrest in Hong Kong rendered the mood a bit bearish.

