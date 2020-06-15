Canadian Shares Recovering After Plunging In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - After a sharp plunge at the open, the Canadian stock market recovered gradually and is around its previous close about half an hour past noon.

The tumble at the open was due to the weakness in global stock markets amid rising fears about a second wave of coronavirus pandemic after reports showed spikes in new cases in the U.S., China, Japan and several other countries after reopening of businesses.

Disappointing industrial and retail sales data from China, and weak manufacturing sales numbers from Canada hurt as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plummeted to 14,934.71 in early trades, losing more than 320 points in the process, is now at 15,253.21, down just 3.36 points from previous close.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is down more than 10%. Shawcor (SCL.TO) is losing about 9%, while Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are also notably lower.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is gaining about 5.7%. Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) is climbing up 7.3% and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) is up nearly 3%. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) are moving up 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Nemont Corporation (NGT.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) are also up with strong gains.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in the country fell by a record 28.5% to $36.4 billion in April, following a 9.8% decline in March.

Meanwhile, on the virus front, Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market, according to reports.

Data compiled by the New York Times also showed a recent increase in coronavirus cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Texas and North Carolina also reported a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Saturday, adding to worries that businesses reopening may drive a second wave.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.