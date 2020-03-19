Canadian Shares Recover After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent rebound that lifted it into positive territory, the Canadian stock market is modestly higher in late morning trades Thursday.

While stocks are finding some support thanks to a rebound in crude oil prices and relief packages announced by various governments and central banks, the overall mood still remains extremely cautious due to fears about an imminent global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 11,938.38 after falling to 11.361.34 earlier in the session, is now at 11,809.22, up 87.80 points, or 0.74%, from previous close.

Healthcare shares are up sharply. Several stocks from consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, information technology and consumer staples sections too have moved higher. Materials, industrial and financial shares are turning in a mixed performance, while those from utilities and real estate sectors are weak.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is rising more than 13%, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is surging up 11% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is gaining 10.5%. Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are both higher by about 2.75%.

In the consumer discretionary space, The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI.TO) is soaring 16%. Real Matters (REAL.TO) is surging up 12.5%, Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are gaining 8% each, Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) is up 6.5% and Linamar (LNR.TO) is up 5.5%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) is up nearly 7%. The company said that it will reduce operating hours at Canadian Tire Retail and temporarily close its other retail stores,amid the coronavirus crisis.The temporary closure will be in effect from March 19 until April 2, at which time operations will be reassessed. During the closure period, full and part-time employees will be paid.

Among energy shares, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are up 11 to 14%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is gaining about 3%.

Information technology stocks Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO) are up 6 to 9%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Blackberry (BB.TO) are gaining 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) is gaining about 1.2%. The company said it has acquired Pondera Solutions, a provider of technology and advanced analytics to prevent fraud in healthcare and large government programs.

Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) is plunging 10.5%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO) and B2Gold Corporation (BTO.TO) are down 4 to 6%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are lower by 4 to 9%.

In economic news, data from payroll processor ADP showed private businesses in Canada hired 7,200 workers in February of 2020 compared to 25,900 in January and far below market expectations of 18,100.

Meanwhile, new housing prices in Canada rose 0.4% over a month earlier in February 2020, following a 0.2% gain in January and above market expectations of a 0.1% increase.

