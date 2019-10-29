Canadian Shares Recover After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - After opening on a weak note on global cues and some disappointing earnings, the Canadian market edged up into positive territory Tuesday morning thanks to selective buying at some frontline counters.

However, the mood remained cautious amid lingering concerns about global economic slowdown and caution ahead of the monetary policy statements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

Shares from the materials space moved higher, lifting the Capped Materials Index up by about 1.15%. Industrial, telecommunications and financial shares were among the other notable gainers.

Healthcare and consumer discretionary shares were weak, while energy and information technology shares were mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 35.10 points, or 0.21%, at 16,422.63 a few minutes past noon, having rallied from an early low of 16,315.57.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) gained about 5.2%. The company reported comparative earnings of $32 million or $0.05 per share, net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of $73 million or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Air Canada (AC.TO) gained 4.2% after reporting higher earnings. The company reported third-quarter net income of $636 million or $2.35 per diluted share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $702 million or $2.55 per diluted share.

Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) advanced 3.3%, B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 3.2% and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) climbed up 2.5%. Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO) was up nearly 2% and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained about 1%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) shares tumbled 11.5% after the company reported net earnings of $16.7 million or $0.07 per basic share for the quarter ended September 2019, compared to $28.5 million or $0.12 per basic share in the year-ago quarter.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) shares declined 2.3% after the company reported net loss of $56.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Hexo said it expects its first-quarter net revenue to be in a range of $14 million to $18 million. The company recently said it would cut 200 jobs in a bid to ensure its long-term viability.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) shares were down 2.8%. The company said it posted a net loss of $72.8 million, or $0.64 per share in the third-quarter, compared with $23.2 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

