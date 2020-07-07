Canadian Shares Recover After Early Setback, But Struggle To Hold Gains

(RTTNews) - After opening notably lower, the Canadian stock market rebounded into positive territory Tuesday mid-morning, and due to lack of support at higher levels, retreated into the red again.

Rising uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery amid fears of another lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus cases has rendered the mood extremely cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 9.80 points or 0.06% at 15,659.87 nearly an hour past noon. Earlier, after falling to 15,582.44 in opening trades, the index recovered to 15,717.52.

Financial, consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks are among the prominent losers. Energy shares are also exhibiting weakness, while information technology and materials stocks have moved higher.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) are up 2.3 to 3.3% on strong volumes. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are up 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is climbing up 5%. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) is rising 3.1%, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is up 2.2%, while Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) are moving up 1.85% and 1.7%, respectively.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) is declining 2.1%. Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is down 2%, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are both lower by 1.4%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is declining nearly 4%. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are down 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

In economic news, the Ivey PMI for Canada increased to a seven-month high of 58.2 in June 2020 from 39.1 in the previous month, recovering further from an all-time low reached in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

