Canadian Shares Posting Strong Gains On Optimism About Covid-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks rose sharply Friday morning as investors indulged in hectic buying almost across the board, reacting positively to a report that said the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

U.S. President Donald Trump's guidelines for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy further aided sentiment.

Except stocks from the materials space, shares from most of the other sectors are up with strong gains. Energy, consumer discretionary and information technology stocks are among the most impressive performers. Financial and healthcare shares are up sharply as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index which soared more than 350 points to 14,249.50, was up 282.36 points, or 2.03%, at 14,181.68 a few minutes before noon.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) has climbed up more than 12% on strong volumes. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are up 5.5 to 9% on fairly huge volumes.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Aphria (APHA.TO) have also risen sharply.

Gold stocks B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) are down 5% and 2.7%, respectively. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is down by about 2% and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) is declining 1.7%.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) is rising nearly 6%. The company said Thursday that it will trim its global cannabis operations and cut 85 full-time jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review of its business. The company continues to expect to incur a pre-tax charge of up to C$800 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI.TO) is soaring 18% after the company announced that it expects first quarter revenue of $735 million, a 27% increase over revenue of $580 million it posted a year-ago. Adjusted net earnings is forecast at $185 million, compared with $106 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. stocks remain firmly in positive territory after a buoyant start, thanks to a report of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Shares of Gilead have moved sharply higher on the news.

Healthcare publication STAT News reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

Investors also seem to be reacting positively to President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump said at the coronavirus task force press briefing Thursday as the White House outlined a three-phase approach to gradually bring back parts of public life.

The major European markets closed on a high note. Several markets across the Asia-Pacific region finished with strong gains.

