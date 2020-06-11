Canadian Shares Plunging Sharply On Growth Worries, Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares were deep down in the red Thursday noon due to heavy selling amid rising concerns about global economy after the most recent reports from the World Bank, OECD and the Federal Reserve pointed to a deep global economic recession.

Reports that new coronavirus infections are rising in several parts of the U.S. where businesses have reopened after several weeks of lockdown added to the woes.

Energy stocks were sliding sharply as crude oil prices tumbled by over 8%. Materials, financial and healthcare shares were also among the worst hit in the sell-off that has not spared any sector.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 496.61 points or 3.16% at 15,204.72 a few minutes past noon. The index touched a low of 15,183.88.

Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO) tumbled nearly 20%. Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) lost 10 to 14%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Cae Inc (CAE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) were down 7 to 10%.

Several other stocks, including Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Blackberry (BB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) were also down sharply.

Among the few stocks that bucked the trend, Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO) and Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) gained 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

U.S. stocks tumbled due to heavy sell-off amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, as recent data has led to worries about economic reopening leading to a spike in infections.

According to data CNN aggregated from the Covid Tracking Project, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in at least a dozen states.

The major European markets plunged sharply. The U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 lost 4 to 4.7%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July were down more than 8% at $36.38 a barrel.

