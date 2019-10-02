Canadian Shares Plunging Again On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks plunged sharply Wednesday morning due to heavy selling across the board amid growing worries about global economic slowdown after recent data from the U.S. and Europe showed a substantial drop in manufacturing activity in the month of September.

Energy, financial, healthcare, industrial and information technology stocks tumbled,, while materials shares gained some ground after gold prices moved higher on safe-haven appeal.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 197.17 points, or 1.2%, at 16,250.49, after falling to a low of 16,234.79 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Energy Index shed 2.6%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) plunged more than 6%. Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Precision Drilling (PD.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) lost 4 to 6%.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) also declined sharply.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) declined 3.7%. The company announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 6.25 cents per share, up from a nickel. Cenovus also said that it believes it will have capacity for further dividend increases at a potential growth rate of five to 10 per cent annually. The company cut its 2019 capital budget guidance to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, a $150-million reduction from the midpoint of its April forecast.

In the healthcare space, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) lost 6.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) announced it has bought a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., a maker of sports nutrition products. The deal gives Canopy Growth a 72% stake in BioSteel with a path to full ownership. Financial terms of the all-cash agreement are not known. The stock declined 1.7%.

Among the stocks in the financial space, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 1.7% to 3%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) declined 1.85%. The bank announced Wednesday that it has increased its stake in Cambodia-based ABA Bank (Advanced Bank of Asia Ltd.) to 100% with an additional investment of $63 million or C$83.5 million. ABA Bank has assets of almost $4 billion or C$5.3 billion.

Gold stocks Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and Detour Gold (DGC.TO) gained 2 to 5%.

U.S. stocks plunged as well, with disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP adding to the woes.

