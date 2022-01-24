Canadian Shares Plunging Again On Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Hike Fears

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down sharply Monday morning, extending losses from the previous week, amid rising concerns about imminent monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and on worries about rising coronavirus cases across the world.

Rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border contribute as well to the bearish mood in the market.

Selling is quite widespread and mirroring the sell-off, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory. Shares from healthcare, energy, technology, materials, financial and consumer sectors are plunging sharply. Real estate, industrials and telecom stocks are also reeling under pressure.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 524.74 points or 2.5% at 20,097.65, after tanking to a low of 20,033.65.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down nearly 5.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) both are down more than 8.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are down 7% and 6.5%, respectively. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are down 3.8 to 4.2%, while Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is down 2.2%.

The Capped Energy Index is down nearly 4%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are down 4 to 7%.

The Capped Materials Index is declining more than 3%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO, Lithium Amricas Corp (LAC.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) are down 5 to 8.5%.

In the technology section, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is down more than 10%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is declining 9.7%, Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 6.5 to 7.3%, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) are lower by 6% and 5.5%, respectively.

Among bank stocks, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are down 2 to 3.1%. Sun Life Finnacial (SLF.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are also down sharply.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.