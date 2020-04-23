Canadian Shares Paring Gains After Strong Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was up in positive territory Thursday noon, due largely to strong buying at several counters in energy and materials sections thanks to higher commodity prices.

However, as shares from other sectors turned subdued amid cautious moves by investors, the market pared most of its gains and was just modestly higher at noon.

While the rebound in oil prices, various relief packages announced by government and central banks, and news about relaxation in shutdown restrictions in several countries supported the market early on, lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak dragged down stock prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared to 14,422.42 in early trades, gaining more than 150 points in the process, was up just 38 points, or 0.27%, at 14,326.15 at noon.

The Capped Energy Index is up 6%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) tops the list with a hefty 15% gain. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are up 12 to 14%.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) are gaining 2 to 8%.

The Capped Materials Index is up by about 2.5%, with Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) topping the list with an over 10% surge. Alacer Gold (ASR.TO), Norbord (OSB.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are up 4 to 8%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) are also up sharply.

Technology shares Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) are down 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Cannabis stocks Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are lower by 1.85% and 1.4%, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June were up $3.80, or about 28%, at $17.58 a barrel around noon.

Gold futures for June were trading up $13.30, or 0.77%, at $1,751.60 an ounce.

