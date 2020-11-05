Canadian Shares Notably Higher After Bright Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up in positive territory around noon on Thursday, as positive global cues and some encouraging earnings reports lift sentiment.

Positive reaction to U.S. election news, which project a victory for Democrat Joe Biden lifted stocks in the U.S. and European markets today, and the trend is similar in the Canadian exchange as well.

Even as Biden seems poised to unseat President Donald Trump, Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate. However, a divided government with Biden as President and Republicans controlling the Senate is certain to be welcomed by the U.S. market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,315.72, gaining nearly 320 points in the process, was up 265.67 points or 1.66% at 16,264.41 about a quarter to noon.

Higher bullion prices and stronger than expected results from top gold companies lift materials shares. The Capped Materials Index is surging up more than 5.5%.

Healthcare stocks, which had taken a beating in recent sessions, are bouncing back smartly, lifting the Capped Healthcare Index by 4%.

Consumer discretionary, utilities, consumer staples and information technology stocks are up as well. A few top stocks from energy and financial sectors are also notably higher, while real estate and telecom stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.To) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) are all up over 10%. Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) are gaining 9.5 to 10%.

Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) is surging up 8.5%. Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) is rising 7.8%. The company reported that its third-quarter net income dropped to $882 million or $0.50 per share from $2.28 billion or $1.30 per share in the prior year.

Among the stocks in the healthcare section, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is soaring more than 25%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is rising 10.3% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up 9%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is moving up 7.8%.

In the financial space, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) is gaining about 3% after the company reported a 10% increase in third-quarter net profit at $750 million, over $681 million in the year-ago quarter. The company said lower acquisition costs and digital offerings helped it in achieving higher earnings.

Bombardier (BBD_A.TO) shares are up 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter net income of $192 million or $0.05 per share compared to a loss of $91 million or $0.06 per share in the prior year.

Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) reported third-quarter net income of C$296.3 million or C$4.84 per share, up from C$197.2 million or C$3.20 per share in the prior year. The stock is gaining over 5%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.11 compared to C$1.04, prior year. The stock is up marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.