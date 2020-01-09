Canadian Shares Moving Higher; TSX Hits Record High

(RTTNews) - Canadian benchmark hit a fresh all-time high as stocks moved higher Thursday morning after opening on a firm note amid fading concerns over geopolitical tensions.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would not respond militarily to the Iranian missile strikes on Iraq bases housing U.S. troops.

Trump had previously threatened a harsh response to any attack by Iran but now says he will only impose new sanctions on Iran's already struggling economy.

Shares from healthcare and information technology sections moved up sharply, lifting the Healthcare Index and the Information Technology Index up by more than 2%.

Industrial, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financial shares were also mostly higher. Energy and materials shares were turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 84.51 points, or about 0.5%, at 17,252.33, a new all-time high.

In the healthcare space, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) gained about 6.75%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 6.2%, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) were both up nearly 4%, and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was gaining about 1.7%.

Among the stocks in the Information Technology index, Photon Control (PHO.TO) gained about 5.7%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) were up 3.5% and 3%, respectively. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Absolute Software (ABT.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) were gaining 1.3 to 3%.

In the financial space, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) were up 0.7 to 1.5%.

Among industrial shares, Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Cae Inc. (CAE.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) gained 1.5 to 4%.

Consumer staples shares Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) shares soared 12%. The company said its adjusted Net Income decreased slightly by 0.6% to $35.7 million in the third quarter compared to $35.9 million in the third quarter last year.

Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 3% and 2.3%, respectively.

