Canadian Shares Mostly Subdued In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is quite subdued after opening on a mixed note Wednesday morning, with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to news about coronavirus spread, economic data and reports about likely additional stimulus from central banks and governments.

The market opened on a slightly positive note, lifted by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's assurance that the central bank will support the nation's economic recovery by using policy tools.

Energy stocks are the most prominent losers. Bank stocks were among the other notable losers in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 61.23 points or 0.4% at 15,454.60 about half an hour past noon. The index had earlier moved up to 15,571.48.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Shawcor (SCL.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Enerplus COrp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) are down 3 to 5.3%.

Among other notable losers, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is declining more than 11%. Air Canada (AC.TO) is down by about 2.1%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are down 1 to 1.4%.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) announced that its new medical ventilator has been certified by Health Canada and it will begin shipping. The company signed a contract with the federal government earlier this year to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators. CAE's usual business is flight simulators used for pilot training, but the company shifted gears due to the pandemic to design and build a medical ventilator. The stock is down by about 1.4%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada said the consumer price index fell 0.4% on a year-over-year basis in May, down from a 0.2% decline in April. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.1% in the month, following a 0.7% decline in April.

