Canadian Shares Mostly Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market remains in negative territory in late morning trades on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets, where stocks tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Energy stocks are down sharply, tracking falling crude oil prices. Healthcare shares are the other major losers in the market. Consumer staples, information technology, financial and consumer discretionary stocks are also weak. Materials and telecom stocks are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 16,005.70, is down 66.42 points or 0.41% at $16,118.12.

Among the most actively traded stocks this morning, Blackberry (BB.TO) is down 3.6%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are lower by 3% and 2.7%, respectively, while Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are declining by about 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Premium Brand Holdings (PBH.TO), Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) are down 1 to 1.4%.

Among the gainers, Just Energy (JE.TO) is soaring nearly 15%. MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) are up with sharp to moderate gains.

U.S. stocks are off their early lows, but still remain firmly in negative territory.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" President Trump tweeted this morning.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said the president and first lady were "both well at this time, and they planned to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Conley added that he expects Trump to "continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

In U.S. economic news, a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated September also weighed on Wall Street at the open.

The data said non-farm payroll employment rose by 661,000 jobs in September after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.489 million jobs in August. Economists had expected employment to increase by 850,000 jobs compared to the jump of 1.371 million jobs originally reported for the previous month.

