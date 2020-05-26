Canadian Shares Modestly Up After Bright Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was modestly up in positive territory by Tuesday noon, after giving up some early gains.

The undertone was firm thanks to reports about a potential coronavirus vaccine, and on optimism about economic recovery after several countries announced plans to further relax lockdown restrictions and reopen more businesses.

U.S. biotech company Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine and that it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.

Financial stocks moved up sharply, setting up a firm start to the market. Consumer discretionary, telecom and energy shares were the other major gainers, while information technology, materials and energy stocks tumbled.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 33.32 points, or 0.22%, at 15,108.74 about half an hour past noon, after having rallied to 15,185.07 earlier in the session.

The Capped Financial Index was up more than 3.5% at noon. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 5.3%. The bank reported a second-quarter profit of $1.32 billion, down sharply from $2.26 billion a year ago, as its provisions for bad loans more than doubled in the latest quarter compared with a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $1.04 per diluted share in the quarter compared with $1.70 per diluted share a year ago.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) rallied 7%, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) surged up 6% and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) moved up 5%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) were up 4.3% and 4%, respectively. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) was up 3.3%, while Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) were moving up 2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stock Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) climbed up 8.2%. Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Spin Master (TOY.TO), Aritzia (ATZ.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) gained 4 to 6.7%.

In the telecommunications space, Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B.TO) gained 7%, Telus Corp (T.TO) gained 2.1% and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) advanced 2%, while Cineplex (CGX.TO), Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) gained 1.3 to 1.6%.

Among energy shares, Enerplus (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Enerflex (EFX.TO) were down 2 to 5%.

Materials shares Novagold (NG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) lost 8%, 6% and 5.8%, respectively. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) also declined sharply.

