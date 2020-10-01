Canadian Shares Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Thursday morning, tracking positive lead from global markets and data showing continued expansion in Canada's factory activity and a notable jump in building permits.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which eased to 16,117.25 after a positive start, is currently up 67.82 points or 0.41% at 16,189.20. The index touched a high of 16,213.14.

Information technology, consumer discretionary, real estate and healthcare stocks are among the prominent gainers.

Energy stocks are down sharply, tracking lower crude oil prices. The Capped Energy Index is down as much as 2.7%. Materials, financial and consumer staples shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Canada's factory activity expanded for a third successive month in September, and the expansion was the steepest since August 2018.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI came in with a reading of 56 in September 2020, up from 55.1 in the previous month. Output rose at the fastest pace in over two years and new orders advanced for the third straight month and at the quickest rate since June 2018 amid a rise in both domestic and foreign markets, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the value of building permits in Canada rose 1.7% from a month earlier to C$8.1 billion in August 2020, rebounding from a downwardly revised 1.6% drop in the previous month.

