Canadian Shares Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a flat start, the Canadian stock market edged higher Monday morning, and was holding in positive territory about half an hour past noon amid selective buying.

Relief over U.S. President Donald Trump's somewhat milder response to China's move on Hong Kong pushed up stock prices in Asian and European markets, and set up the stage for the Canadian market.

The mood was cautious. Although the Trump's administration is now set to revoke the special treatment for Hong Kong in order to penalize China's decision to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, the fact that Trump has not threatened higher tariffs on China has helped ease concerns about U.S.-China tensions a bit.

Investors were also making cautious moves, looking ahead of Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due on Wednesday.

Financial and consumer discretionary stocks posted strong gains. Consumer staples and healthcare shares declined. Information technology and utilities shares too exhibited weakness, while materials, energy and industrial shares were mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 41.77 points, or 0.27%, at 15,234.60, after having advanced to 15,261.47 earlier.

Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) gained 3 to 4%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) were up 1 to 1.6%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) plunged more than 9%, extending losses from previous session. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) were down 0.8 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.