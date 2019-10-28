Canadian Shares Modestly Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was modestly higher at noon on Monday after opening on a steady note amid optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and easing worries about Brexit.

Shares from telecommunications, information technology, consumer staples and financial sections were among the notable gainers. Energy, industrial and healthcare shares were mixed, while materials shares drifted lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 22.52 points, or 0.14%, at 16,427.01 around noon.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B.TO) shares were up nearly 3%. Cineplex (CGX.TO) gained 1.755 and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) was up nearly 1%. Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) were up 0.6 to 0.8%.

In the information technology space, Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) climbed up more than 6%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) were up 1.2 to 1.5%.

Among the stocks in the Energy Index, Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) gained nearly 3%, Shawcor (SCL.TO) was up 1.7%, while Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 1 to 1.2%.

On the other hand, Parex Resources (PXT.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) lost 1.3 to 3%.

Among financial stocks, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) gained nearly 2% and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) advanced 1.2%. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) were modestly higher, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) was flat.

In the materials space, Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Detour Gold (DGC.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) declined 3 to 4%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) were down 2 to 2.8%.

In Brexit news, the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline. extension.

The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31st, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese officials reportedly said they are "close to finalizing" some parts of a 'phase one' trade deal after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he plans to sign the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Chile next month.

