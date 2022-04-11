Canadian Shares Might Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Commodities, especially energy and food prices, have been pushing Canadian stocks higher for the last several weeks in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is trending slightly up. On Friday, the index closed 0.2 percent higher at 21,874. S&P/TSX 60 futures is declining 2.20.

The Bank of Canada might announce an oversized interest rate hike this week. As part of tightening monetary policy, the interest rates might be raised higher. The action is said to combat inflation that touched 5.7 percent in February.

Canadian e-commerce major Shopify Inc. announced a 10-for-1 split on Monday. As of June 28, each share will get an additional nine shares.

Royal Bank of Canada was up 1.09 points or 0.80 percent at $135.66 on Friday, while TD Bank gained 0.30 points or 0.31 percent to close at $96.73.

Gold Futures are trending higher at 1,964.70, up 0.98 percent, while Silver is up 2.79 percent. The U.S. dollar Index is up 0.13 percent at 99.88. Crude oil futures are slightly down.

The Asian shares finished broadly lower on Friday, while European shares are trading mostly down. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 151.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 34.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 178.50 points.

European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 64.23 points or 0.98 percent. The German DAX is losing 27.38 points or 0.20 percent, and the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 22.20 points or 0.30 percent.

