Canadian Shares Might Open Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian Speculations are high that the Bank of Canada is gearing up for a hike and might reveal that at this week's rate announcement.

Cues suggest that Canadian shares might open lower.

Gold and Silver futures are gaining, while Copper futures also slightly sliding. Oil prices are also trending down.

The TSX was closed on Monday at 19,931.62 down 0.46 percent.

As the Russian invasion is progressing, Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was breached in the Russia-controlled region. Latest reports are suggesting an underwater explosion at the dam area. Ukraine expects widespread flooding and drinking water shortage in Crimea areas. A mass evacuation is expected in several regions.

The U.S. officials warned about smoke from wildfires in Canada as the air quality in several states is affected. Canada is keeping watch for devastating wildfire.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.2. CAC 40 of France is down 14.07 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 3.04 points or 0.02 percent. The FTSE 100 of England is down 8.68 points or 0.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 63.31 points or 0.56 percent.

Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Chinese shares tumbled. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 1.15 percent to 3,195.34 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled marginally lower at 19,099.28.

Australian markets lost ground on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.20 percent to 7,129.60 while the All-Ordinaries index ended 1.10 percent lower at 7,319.90.

