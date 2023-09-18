News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Shares Losing Ground In Cautious Trade

September 18, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are down in negative territory Monday afternoon, weighed down by losses in healthcare and technology sectors.

Investors are largely making cautious moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are scheduled to announce their policy decisions on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 111.66 points or 0.55% at 20,510.68.

On the economic front, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada fell by 1% over a month earlier to 252,787 units in August.

Data from Statistics Canada showed raw materials prices in Canada declined by 4.3% year-on-year in August, following a revised 11% fall in the previous month. Raw materials prices rose by 3% month-over-month in August, slowing from a 3.5% increase in July.

Producer prices in Canada fell 0.5% in August over the same month in the previous year. Prices jumped by 1.3% over the previous month in August, the first rise since October 2022.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is declining 4.4%. Nutrien (NTR.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO, Magna International (MG.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) are down 1.3 to 2.4%.

Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO) is gaining 6.3%. Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) are up 1.5 to 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.