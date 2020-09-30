Canadian Shares Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a lower opening Wednesday morning, tracking weakness in European markets and weak commodity prices.

Data on Canada's GDP for the month of July is likely to provide some direction to the market.

The market ended lower on Tuesday, as the mood turned cautious amid concerns about growth after several countries imposed fresh lockdown measures following a surge in coronavirus cases. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 31.29 points or 0.19% at 16,211.52.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) has announced the opening of its new call centre in Sherbrooke. This project, which will meet the needs of thousands of bank clients across Canada, has cost an initial investment of $5.4 million. It has allowed the Bank to create 200 new jobs and will eventually generate at least $10 million per year in economic spinoffs in the region.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) announced on Tuesday that it has formed an Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia with Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO). The 50-50 Joint Venture, which will be operated by Agnico Eagle, will explore the Anza project and seek other prospective gold targets of district-scale potential in Colombia.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday despite positive data on China's manufacturing and service sectors activity, as concerns over rising coronavirus infections and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election result weighed on sentiment.

European stocks are weak as well with investors making cautious moves amid concerns about sharp spikes in coronavirus cases in France and the U.K. Uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election weighed as well on stocks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are down $0.16 or 0.41% at $39.13 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $14.10 or 0.7% at $1,889.10 an ounce. Silver futures are lower by $0.600 or 2.5% at $23.845 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.0025 or 0.08% at $2.9875 per pound.

the US Presidential election debate that took place Tuesday night, failed to impress investors and increased uncertainty about an inconclusive election.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden clashed over issues such as the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of the upcoming election. Comments from Trump suggesting a delay in the election results and uncertainty ahead weighed on the markets.

