Canadian Shares Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures and positive European markets point to a higher opening for Canadian stocks on Thursday. Concerns about inflation and the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine are likely to weigh and limit market's upside.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $198.1 million for the second-quarter, up 5.3% from a year ago. Adjusted net earnings increased 5.1% to $204 .7 million in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Mullen Group Limited (MTL.TO) reported adjusted first-quarter net income of $19.5 million, compared with adjusted net income of $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market ended modestly lower on Wednesday after staying weak right through the day's session. Technology and healthcare stocks ended sharply lower, while shares from energy and communications sectors posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 20.44 points or 0.09% at 21,998.38, after moving between 21,933.99 and 22,062.60.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday amid inflation scare and growing optimism for another strong earnings season. Chinese stocks tumbled on fears of a sharp economic slowdown after recent policy measures fell short of expectations.

European stocks are firmly up in positive territory Thursday afternoon with a dip in U.S.Treasury yields providing some relief. In addition to tracking earnings updates, investors continue to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine.

In commodities trading, West Texas International Crude oil futures are up $0.27 or 0.26% at $103.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $16.10 or 0.8% at $1,939.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.621 or 2.46% at $24.650 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.