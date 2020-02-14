Canadian Shares Largely Subdued Amid Cautious Moves

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up marginally a little past noon on Friday, after opening flat amid lingering worries about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.

Also, with a long weekend ahead, investors are largely refraining from making significant moves. Activity is a bit stock specific with earnings reports setting the trend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 17,848.54 after edging down to a low of 17,798.64 earlier in the session, is up 6.82 points, or 0.04%, at 17,827.99.

Healthcare shares are the most impressive gainers. The Capped Healthcare Index has surged up as much as 5.2%.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is rising 15% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is up 14.3%. Canopy Growth said it will focus on reducing costs as it struggles with a slump in weed prices from oversupply and higher expenses that led to a bigger adjusted loss in the quarter.

Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are up 5.2% and 5%, respectively, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining about 3.2%, despite reporting a net loss of $1.3 billion for the quarter ended December 2019, compared with a loss of $239.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Extendicare (EXE.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are both higher by about 1.6%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is rising 3.7% and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) is gaining about 2.6%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) shares are up 2.3% after the company reported net earnings of $2,004.1 million ($69.79 net earnings per diluted share) for fiscal year 2019 compared to fiscal year 2018 net earnings of $376.0 million ($11.65 net earnings per diluted share).

Enbridge (ENB.TO) shares are down marginally. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion, or 61 cents per share, compared with $1.17 billion, or 65 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) is declining more than 13%. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.37 compared to a loss of $1.68 per share, in the previous year.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) reported a net profit of $36.6 million for the quarter ended December 2019, up 1.5% from a year ago. The stock is down by about 0.5%.

On the economic front, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association said actual sales rose 11.5% in January from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 4.7% from January last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.