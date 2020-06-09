Canadian Shares Languishing In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which opened lower Tuesday morning on weak global cues amid worries about growth after the World Bank said the global economy is likely to see a sharp contraction this year, continues to languish in negative territory a little past noon.

The World Bank says in its June 2020 Global Economic Prospects that the global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year, representing the deepest recession since the Second World War.

Profit taking after the market posted gains in five of the last six trading sessions contribute as well to the losses in today's session.

Shares from energy, healthcare, financial, telecom and utilities sections are down sharply. Consumer discretionary stocks are weak as well, while industrial, materials and information technology stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slid to a low of 15,772.17, is down 150.41 points or 0.96% at 15,818.50, a few minutes past noon.

Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO), which scored a hefty gain in the previous session, is down more than 17% on profit taking. Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are down by about 9%. Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) are down 5 to 8%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Cae Inc. (CAE.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) are declining 2 to 4.5%.

Financial shares Fairfax Financial Holding (FFH.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are also down sharply.

Among the notable gainers, Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) is rising 4%, Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are up 2 to 3.5%.

Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are also notably higher.

Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due tomorrow. The Fed is unlikely to announce any significant policy changes. However, the central bank's assessment of the economic outlook is likely to make an impact on financial markets.

