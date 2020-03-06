Canadian Shares Keep Sliding On Virus Fears

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are reeling under a severe bout of selling pressure Friday due to rising worries about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The latest reports show the number of new coronavirus infections in China is slowing down, but the disease seems to be spreading more rapidly around the rest of the world.

More than 100,000 infections have been confirmed worldwide and more than 3,300 people have been killed by the virus.

Meanwhile, in Canadian economic news, a report from Statistics Canada showed the economy created 30,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.6%.

Another report from the beureu said Canada's merchandise exports fell 2.0% in January, while imports were down 0.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $732 million in December 2019 to $1.5 billion in January.

Western University's IVEY Purchasing Managers Index tumbled to 51.7 last month from January's reading of 57.3, but way above the 50.6 level in February 2019.

In the stock market, as selling continues unabated, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index remains deep down in negative territory at 16,104.25, down 449.74 points, or 2.72% from previous close. It touched a low of 16,089.36.

Energy stocks are the biggest losers. The Capped Energy Index has plunged 6.45%. Several shares from healthcare, information technology, financial and materials sections are also down with big losses.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is down 17.7%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down 5 to 11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are also down sharply.

U.S. stocks are plunging as well, with traders ignoring the data showing a stronger than expected job growth in the month of February, and pressing sales due to concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow is down 2.5%, the Nasdaq is plunging 3.1% and the S&P 500 is sliding 3%.

European markets tumbled. The U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 lost 3.62%, 3.37% and 4.14%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 3.67%.

