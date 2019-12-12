Canadian Shares In Positive Territory Despite Paring Some Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market was up in positive territory a little past noon on Thursday, despite paring some early gains.

Positive comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential U.S.-China trade deal higher crude oil prices lifted sentiment in the Canadian market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 17,031.88, was up 16.90 points, or 0.1%, at 16,956.51 nearly half an hour past noon.

Healthcare and energy stocks were among the most prominent gainers. The Healthcare Index climbed more than 3%. The Capped Energy Index moved up more than 2%. Consumer discretionary stocks were the other notable gainers.

Consumer staples and information technology shares were weak, while shares from financial, materials and industrial sections turned in a mixed performance.

Among energy shares, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Shawcor (SCL.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) gained 2 to 3.5%.

In the healthcare section, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) rallied 7.2%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) gained 4.3% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) advanced 2.8%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) gained about 2%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) were up with sharp to moderate gains.

In trade news, Trump tweeted this morning that the U.S. is "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!"

Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism about a trade deal but has previously suggested China wants to reach an agreement more than the U.S.

