Canadian Shares In Positive Territory After Six Days Of Losses

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares rebounded after a weak start Monday morning even as the mood remained cautious due to continued worries about the spread of coronavirus in over 50 countries.

After five six successive days of losses that resulted in the benchmark TSX losing about 9.7%, the market is finding some support today amid optimism about rate cuts and other monetary easing measures by global central banks to help lift economies back on track.

Shares from telecommunications, materials, utilities and information technology sections have moved higher. A few top stocks from financial and consumer staples sections too have gained in strength, while energy, consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrial stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,466.02, rising almost 300 points from an early low of 16,166.26, is up 146.21 points, or 0.9%, at 16,409.26, about a quarter past noon.

Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), B2Gold Corporation (BTO.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are up 4.2%, 3.1% and 3%, respectively. Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO) are gaining 1 to 2%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) is soaring 8.5%. Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), BCE Inc. (BCE.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) are gaining 2 to 5.3%.

Among the prominent losers, CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) is down 10% and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is declining nearly 10%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are down 3.2%, 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

On the economic front, data from Markit said the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.8 in February 2020 from 50.6 in the previous month, recording the strongest expansion in factory activity in a year, as output increased for the sixth month in a row. The pace of growth as the fastest in three months.

