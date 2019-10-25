Canadian Shares In Positive Territory After Flat Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market recovered well after a flat start Friday morning and was notably higher by noon, led by gains in healthcare, energy and telecommunications sectors.

A statement from the U.S. Trade Representative's office that said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal contributed to market's recovery.

The mood, however, remained a bit cautious amid lingering uncertainty over Brexit.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 34.98 points, or 0.21%, at 16,404.30, after rising to a high of 16,425.04.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) gained about 7.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) advanced 1.9% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) surged up 5.5%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) were up with sharp to moderate gains.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined 5.4%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) were down in negative territory.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST.TO) said it will temporarily cut its workforce by about 140 people, aiming to recoup losses after Health Canada suspended its license to grow and sell cannabis. The stock declined by about 4.4%.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B.TO) shares gained about 3.4% after the company announced that its consolidated revenue increased by 1.9% to $1.35 billion and operating income before restructuring costs and amortization decreased 3.4% year-over-year to $537 million, in the third quarter.

In economic news, Canada's government budget deficit widened to C$ 3.67 billion in August 2019 from C$ 1.88 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year. This is the largest gap since March.

