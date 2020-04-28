Canadian Shares In Positive Territory After Firm Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was notably higher a little past noon on Tuesday, after having opened on a firm note thanks to positive cues from Europe where stocks moved higher amid gradual easing of restrictions in some coronavirus infection hot spots.

Expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank contributed as well to market's rise.

Energy stocks led the gainers despite another tumble by the crude oil. The Capped Energy Index was up more than 3.5%. Consumer discretionary, financial and industrial stocks were among the other major gainers. Healthcare shares, which had a good outing on Monday, were the prominent losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 14,841.07, was up 145.13 points or 0.99%, at 14,787.24 at noon.

Air Canada (AC.TO) was gaining nearly 7% on strong volumes. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) were up 2 to 4.3% on fairly impressive volumes.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 5 to 8.5%.

Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), COlliers International (CIGI.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) were up 2 to 3%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) were lower by 1.4 to 2.8%.

Despite the market's uptick, the mood remains cautious due to lingering worries about the virus pandemic. The International Rescue Committee's warning that the global spread of coronavirus could go up to one billion may weigh on sentiment and force investors to stay cautious.

The total death toll in the U.S. increased to nearly 57,000, while total infections crossed more than 1,010,500. Spain reported total death of 23,822, with 301 new deaths. On a global basis, there are more than 3,082,726 infections.

