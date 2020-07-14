Canadian Shares In Positive Territory After Early Setback

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses amid cautious moves, the Canadian stock market started edging higher around late morning and was fairly well placed in positive territory a little past noon on Tuesday.

While concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases and news about fresh lockdown measures in some places in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and simmering tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on sentiment, recent positive news on the vaccine front and some better than expected earnings reports from top U.S. banks raised hopes of economic recovery and prompted investors to pick up stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 82.10 points or 0.52% at 15,721.51 a few minutes past noon. Earlier, after hitting a low of 15,543.51, the index rose to 15,749.44.

Energy and materials shares are leading the market up north. With several key stocks from the section posting strong gains, the Capped Energy Index is up as much as 3.4%. The Materials index is surging up 1.85%.

Among the gainers in the energy space, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 4 to 4.6%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is rising 3.8%, Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is up nearly 3.5% and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is advancing 3.3%.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are up 2.3% to 3%.

In the materials section, Semafo (SMF.TO) is rising 4.7%. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Pan American Silver (PAAS.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), IamGold (IMG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are rising 3 to 4%.

Information technology stocks Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are down 2 to 3.1%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) is declining 1.6% and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) is down by about 1.3%.

Among healthcare shares, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down 2.7% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is lower by 2%, while Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is flat and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) is rising 1.7%.

In the financial section, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are modestly lower. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up with modest gains. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is rising 2.2% and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) is up by about 0.7%.

Global coronavirus cases topped 13 million and the World Health Organization has warned the pandemic could get far worse if countries around the world do not follow basic healthcare precautions.

Renewed U.S.-China tensions after the White House rejected nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea also weigh on investor sentiment.

