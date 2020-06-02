Canadian Shares Holding In Positive Territory After Steady Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory a little past noon on Tuesday, after having opened on a fairly steady note earlier.

Energy, financial and consumer discretionary stocks are among the top gainers in the market, where the mood remains positive amid optimism about economic recovery following reopening of businesses.

Materials and healthcare stocks are exhibiting weakness. Information technology and consumer staples shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 87.15 points, or 0.57%, at 15,323.36. The index rose to 15,398.65 earlier.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is soaring nearly 12% on strong volumes. MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) is up 7.25%, while Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are up 2.5 to 5%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) is climbing up 3.5%. Air Canada (AC.TO) is up 2%.

Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) are gaining 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Bombardier announced that it has completed the sale of its regional jet business to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for US$550 million. This marks the company's departure from commercial aviation after a three-decade ru, and paves the way for it to focus on private jets.

Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) is declining 5.6%, while Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are down 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down by about 4.2%. Hexo said Monday that it's cannabis manufacturing and processing facility in Belleville, Ontario, has received a Health Canada licence amendment for the sale of dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis extracts, cannabis topicals and edible cannabis products. The company added that the license amendment will enable it to expand the licensed area for beverage production dedicated to the Truss/HEXO beverage division.

