Canadian Shares Holding Gains After Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares were holding in positive territory around noon after opening on a steady note Tuesday morning, as investors looked for some bargain hunting after losses in the previous session.

Healthcare shares were the most prominent gainers. Shares from industrial, information technology and energy sections also posted notable gains. A few stocks from the financial space too edged higher, while materials and consumer staples shares were weak.

However, the undertone remained cautious due to lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to about ten countries.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 56.80 points, or 0.33%, at 17,499.32 about a quarter past noon. The index rose to a high of 17,516.02 earlier in the session.

The Capped Healthcare Index moved up 2.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) gained 7.3%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 4% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) advanced 2.7%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) advanced nearly 2%.

Aphria (APHA.TO) moved up 1.6%.

In the industrial section, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) soared nearly 8%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) gained about 3.4% and Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) moved up nearly 3%. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO) and Mullen Group (MTL.TO) gained 2 to 2.2%.

Among the stocks in the information technology space, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) gained 3% and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) advanced 2.2%, while Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) gained 1.5 to 1.8%.

Energy shares Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively, on strong volumes.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), SSR Mining (SSRM.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) declined sharply.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.