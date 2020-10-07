Canadian Shares Holding Gains After Bright Start

(RTTNews) - After a positive start, Canadian stocks are up firmly a few minutes past noon on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare, consumer discretionary, financial and energy sections.

Several stocks from industrial, information technology and materials sectors are also up with solid gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 144.95 points or 0.9% at 16,381.70 a little past noon.

The mood in U.S., Canadian and European markets turned positive after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

"The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!" Trump tweeted.

He later added, "If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?"

Trump's tweet on Tuesday afternoon that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package prompted investors to press sales in U.S. and Canadian markets late on Tuesday.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 3.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) tops the list of gainers, surging up nearly 7%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is up 4.5%, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is advancing 4% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is gaining about 3.1%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index is climbing 2.1%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is up 6.2%, Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) is surging up 5%, Magna International (MG.TO) is up 4.6% and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is up by about 4%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are also up sharply.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Manulife Financial Holdings (MFC), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) are among the major gainers in the financial space. These stocks are up 1 to 2%.

Among energy stocks, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up 3%, Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is gaining 2.7%, Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are both advancing 2.5%, Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) is gaining 1.5% and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) is up 2.3%.

On the economic front, the The Ivey PMI for Canada dropped to 54.3 in September of 2020 from 67.8 in the previous month, amid the coronavirus crisis. dropped to 54.3 in September of 2020 from 67.8 in the previous month, amid the coronavirus crisis.

