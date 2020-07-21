Canadian Shares Hold In Positive Territory Despite Paring Some Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Despite paring a substantial portion of its early gains, the Canadian stock market remains in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Tuesday, thanks to largely to the stellar performance by energy shares.

A few stocks from materials and financial sections are also up with strong gains. Information technology and consumer staples shares are down sharply, while consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrial shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Data showing a jump in Canadian retail sales in the month of May, hopes about potential coronavirus vaccines, higher commodity prices and optimism about global economic recovery after the European Union agreed on a big stimulus package set up the stage for a bright start this morning.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,317.42, is currently up 52 points or 0.32% at 16,235.66.

The Capped Energy Index has climbed up 8.2% with several stocks posting hefty gains. Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) is soaring nearly 16%, while Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are moving up 11 to 12%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are rising 6 to 10%.

In the materials space, MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SIL.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Semafo (SMF.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Alacer Gold (ASR.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) are up 2 to 6%.

Among the stocks in the financial section, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Fairax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.5%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canaad showed retail sales in Canada jumped 18.7% over a month earlier in May 2020, rebounding from a downwardly revised 25% slump in the previous month. It was the largest rise in retail trade since series began, as several businesses resumed operations following coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Year-on-year, retail Sales decreased 18.4% in May of 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

Meanwhile, new house prices in Canada edged up 0.1% for the second consecutive month in June 2020, matching market expectations.

After four days of marathon talks in Brussels, EU leaders conceded the package worth EUR 750 billion. Accordingly, the bloc will issue debt jointly which would be provided to member nations hit hardest by the Covid-19.

Out of the EUR 750 billion recovery plan, EUR 390 billion will be in the form of grants and EUR 360 billion of low interest rate loans. Now the deal needs to be approved by the parliament of 27 member states.

According to the original plan, EUR 500 billion was allocated for grants and EUR 250 billion in loans.

