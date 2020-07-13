Canadian Shares Firmly Up In Positive Territory On Vaccine Hopes

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory around noon on Monday after a bright start, amid optimism about a potential vaccine to cure coronavirus infection.

Recent strong data from several countries across the globe, raising prospects for an economic recovery, contribute as well for the market's solid uptick.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 136.34 or 0.87% at 15,850.16 at noon, after hitting a high of 15,861.02 a little while ago.

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that two of the companies' four investigational vaccine candidates received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The companies also said that they expect to start the next phase of trials as soon as later this month are anticipating enrolling up to 30,000 subjects.

If the ongoing studies are successful and the vaccine receives regulatory approval, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Healthcare, telecom, utilities and information technology shares are among the prominent gainers. A few stocks from consumer discretionary, materials and financial sectors too have posted strong gains, while industrial and energy shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) is soaring more than 12.5%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is rising 5%, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is up 4.5% and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is advancing 1.5% on strong volumes.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B.TO) shares are up nearly 7%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is moving up 3.2%, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is gaining 2.7% and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) is up 1.8%, while BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) is gaining 1.3% and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is rising nearly 1%.

Nutrien (NTR.TO), Stantec Inc. (STN.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are among the other impressive gainers.

