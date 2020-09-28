Canadian Shares Firmly Up In Positive Territory; Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are firmly up in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Monday, holding gains after a solid start.

Optimism about a potential new U.S. coronavirus relief package, and rally in European markets on the back of encouraging industrial profits data from China outweighed concerns about a surge in virus infections and rising U.S.-China tensions.

Energy stocks are leading the market up. With several key stocks in the section posting handsome gains, the Capped Energy Index has surged up nearly 4%. Financial, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks are among the other major gainers.

Information technology, consumer staples, healthcare and materials shares are subdued.

The behcmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 168.99 points or 1.05% at 16,234.34 about half an hour past noon. The index rose to a high of 16,284.96 earlier.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are up 3 to 5.2% on strong volumes.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are gaining 2.75% and 1.8%, respectively. Air Canada (AC.TO) is up by about 1.1%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is gaining about 0.75%. Bombardier Transportation, the rail technology division of Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), announced Monday that it has signed a new 10-year services contract with Singapore's rail operator, SMRT Train Ltd. Bombardier Transportation has an option to extend the agreement for a further 20 years.

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) are down by about 0.4%. The company said it is recalling select PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g packages, citing the presence of an undeclared allergen. All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund, the company said in a statement.

