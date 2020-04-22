Canadian Shares Firmly Up In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was firmly up in positive territory Wednesday noon after a bright start following a rebound in oil prices. Energy, materials and information technology stocks led the market up north.

News that the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the $484 billion aid package that would provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing contributed as well to market's rise.

Shares from utilities, consumer discretionary, industrial, financial and consumer staples sections were also up with notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 275.39 points, or 1.98%, at 14,215.45 at noon.

In the energy space, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rose 5 to 8.5%.

Among the gainers in the materials section, Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) spurted 8.5% and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) surged up 8.3%. Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) gained 5 to 8%.

Information technology shares Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) were up 3 to 5%.

In the financial space, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) were up 2 to 3%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) also rose sharply.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate in Canada dropped to 0.9% in March 2020 from 2.2% in the previous month and market expectations of 1.2%.. It was the lowest inflation rate since May 2015. Month-on-month, the consumer price index decreased 0.6% in March of 2020 over the previous month.

Core consumer prices in Canada rose 1.7% in March of 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada said new housing prices in Canada went up 0.3% month-over-month in March, after a 0.4 percent increase in February.

