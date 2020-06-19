Canadian Shares Firmly In Positive Territory After Steady Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is notably higher after a firm start Friday morning, as investors picked up shares amid optimism about recovery following reopening of businesses across the globe after several weeks of lockdown.

The latest data on U.S. jobless claims and retail sales and the various relief packages announced by governments and central banks have lifted sentiment.

Investors shrugged off weak retail sales data for the month of April, noting that businesses have gradually reopened since early May after several weeks of lockdown.

Crude oil's rebound from the dismal lows it had hit in April is contributing to improved sentiment in global markets. With oil prices climbing above the $40 a barrel mark today, energy stocks are in demand in the Canadian market.

Mining and information technology shares are among the other notable gainers. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 122.10 points or 0.8% at 15,601.93 about a quarter to noon, after having moved up to 15,638.07 earlier.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is soaring nearly 8.5%. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) is up 4.3%, while Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Alimentation Couch-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are up 2.5 to 3.4%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) is up by about 5.2%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is rising 3.5% and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) is surging up 3%. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) are also up sharply.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) announced that its fifth-generation wireless network will be activated in five of Canada's largest markets starting Friday, with another 26 to be added by the end of this year. The stock is up nearly 1%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed a sharp 26.4% plunge in Canadian retail sales in the month of April, after a 10% drop a month earlier. Retail sales fell 32.5% in April, compared to sales in the same month last year.

