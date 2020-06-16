Canadian Shares Firmly In Positive Territory After Buoyant Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is firmly in positive territory around noon on Tuesday, led by gains in financial, energy, healthcare and industrial sections.

The market got off to a firm start, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying program and on reports the Trump administration is planning a near $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the U.S. economy.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared nearly 350 points to 15,701.84 earlier in the session, is up 168.30 points or 1.1% at 15,527.96 around noon.

Among the stocks that have moved higher on strong volumes, Shawcor (SCL.TO) has surged up nearly 9%, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up 7%, and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are up 3 to 5.4%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), BCE Inc. (BCE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Manulife Corporation (MFC.TO) are also up sharply.

Among other major gainers, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is rising nearly 8%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are rising 2 to 3.4%.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) shares are up 2.7% after the company announced that it would gradually reopen its Canadian theatres, starting in Alberta later this month before going wider across the country in early July. The exhibitor says it plans to begin with previously released movies at a reduced capacity in six theatres in Alberta on June 28, and then will likely reopen theatres in several other places on July 3, once the government and health authorities relax restrictions.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has announced that its co-founder Steve Dobler will retire as president and as a director of the company at the end of the month. Earlier this year, Terry Booth had stepped down as chief executive. The stock is down by about 2%.

According to data released by Statistics Canada this morning, foreign investors bought a record C$ 49.0 billion of Canadian securities in April 2020, after selling an upwardly revised C$ 9.82 billion in March. Foreign investors acquired C$ 54.0 billion of Canadian debt securities, following a C$ 39.1 billion investment in the first quarter. April's record foreign investment occurred against the backdrop of a surge in borrowing activities, the data showed.

