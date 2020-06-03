Canadian Shares Firmly In Positive Territory After BoC Statement

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory in late morning trades Wednesday after opening on a strong note amid continued optimism about an economic recovery thanks to reopening of businesses after a prolonged lockdown.

Investors were also digesting the latest monetary policy announcement from Bank of Canada. As widely expected, the central bank left its interest rate unchanged at 0.25%.

The Canadian economy appeared to have avoided the most severe scenario presented in the bank's April Monetary Policy Report, the bank said in the accompanying statement.

"Decisive and targeted fiscal actions, combined with lower interest rates, are buffering the impact of the shutdown on disposable income and helping to lay the foundation for economic recovery," it said.

Although the outlook for the second half and beyond remained heavily clouded, the bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter, it added.

Financial stocks are up sharply, contributing substantially to market's strong gains. Consumer discretionary, real estate, healthcare and industrial shares are among the other prominent gainers.

Shares from energy section are also gaining ground in positive territory. Materials shares are down sharply and information technology stocks are mostly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 183.01 points or 1.19% at 15,577.37, slightly off a high of 15,588.59 it touched a little while ago.

The Capped Financial Index is up nearly 3%. Among bank stocks, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are up 3 to 5.2%, while National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) is rising 3.5% and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is up nearly 2%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is soaring nearly 14%, after reporting fairly decent numbers for the fourth quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported a profit of $2.5 million or two cents per diluted share in its fourth quarter which ended March 29. That compared with a profit of $9 million or eight cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) and Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) are up 3 to 5.2%.

Among the stocks in the Healthcare Index, Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) is up more than 5% and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is gaining 4.5%. Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Extendicare (EXE.TO) are up 4.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

Among energy stocks, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are up 7 to 8.5%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are also up sharply.

Materials shares Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) are down 4 to 6%. Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and B2Gold (BTO.TO) are also down sharply.

According to a report from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, home sales in the region improved in May compared with April, but remained less than half of what they were a year ago due to the pandemic. The report said there were 4,606 sales in the Greater Toronto Area through its MLS system in May, down 53.7% compared with a year earlier. However, sales in May were up 55.2 per cent compared with April.

Meanwhile, data showed labor productivity in Canada improved by 3.4% in the first quarter, after seeing a decline of 0.1% a quarter earlier.

