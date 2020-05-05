Canadian Shares Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was firmly in positive territory Monday noon after a steady start, as investors reacted to news about several countries relaxing shutdown restrictions and opening up some businesses.

Crude oil's rise contributed as well to market's uptick. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $3.60, or nearly 18%, to $23.99 a barrel.

Energy and information technology figured among the major gainers. Shares from utilities, healthcare, real estate, consumer discretionary and industrial sections too moved higher. Financial and consumer staples shares were mixed, while materials stocks exhibited some weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX composite Index was up 131.43 points, or 089%, at 14,876.47 a few minutes past noon, after having hit a high of 14,943.71 earlier in the morning.

In the technology space, Lightspeed Pos Inc. (LSPD.TO) shares climbed up 6.5%. Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) rose 4.3 to 5.2%. Absolute Software (ABT.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) gained 3% and 2.8%, respectively.

In the energy section, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) soared nearly 13%. MEG has cut its capital spending guidance for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has reported a first-quarter loss of $284 million.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) gained 5 to 7%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO) reported first-quarter profit of US$193 million or 39 cents per diluted share, up from US$104 million or 20 cents per diluted share a year ago. The company also said that it expects revenue to fall in the second quarter and that it is reducing its expectations for growth this year due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock was down marginally at noon.

George Weston Ltd. (WN.TO) gained about 1% after the company reported adjusted net profit of $239 million or $1.55 per share for the first quarter, up from $201 million or $1.30 per diluted share in the same period in 2019. It attributed the increase to an improvement in the underlying operating performance of the company and an increase in the its ownership interest in Loblaw.

In economic news, Canada's trade deficit widened to C$ 1.4 billion in March 2020 from a downwardly revised C$ 0.89 billion in the previous month.

Exports from Canada fell 4.7% from a month earlier to C$ 46.3 billion in March, the lowest level since January 2018, while imports Canada declined 3.5% from a month earlier to C$ 47.7 billion, the lowest since October 2017.

