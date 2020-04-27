Canadian Shares Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent drop into negative territory, the Canadian stock market moved higher Monday morning, led by gains in healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary sections.

Energy stocks declined sharply after crude oil prices nosedived on concerns over excess supply and falling demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are down $4.71, or 27.8%, at $12.23 a barrel.

Reports saying several countries across Europe are scaling down lockdown restrictions imposed amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, and expectations that global central banks will come out with more stimulus plans to revive sagging economies support the market.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are scheduled to announce their monetary policy statements on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 14,404.64 after an initial upmove, rose to 14,542.83 subsequently and was up 99.41 points, or 0.69%, at 14,519.77 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up as much as 7%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) tops the list of gainers, rising nearly 10.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is rising 9.6% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up 7.7%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are up 4 to 7%.

In the financial space, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is gaining about 7%. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are up 2 to 5%. Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) is climibing 10.5%. Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Real Matters (REAL.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and Gildan Activeweak (GIL.TO) are up 4 to 7%. Mty Food (MTY.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are also up sharply.

MAG Silver (MAG.TO), up 18%, tops the gainers in the Materials Index. Norbord (OSB.TO) is gaining 7.6%. Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO) and Hudbay Mineral (HBM.TO) are up 2 to 3.5%, while Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and B2 Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are down 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down 1.7 to 2.5%.

