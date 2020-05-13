Canadian Shares Falling Sharply On Growing Fears Of Deep Recession

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares fell Wednesday morning as worries about a potential second wave of coronavirus infection and the damage it could inflict on the global economy triggered widespread selling.

Comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warning of a deep recession weighed as well.

Except for a few stocks from materials section, and a few from information technology and consumer staples space, stocks were mostly feeling the heat and sliding lower.

Energy, healthcare, consumer discretionary and financial stocks took a beating.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 372.00 points, or 2.5%, at 14,509.16 about a quarter past noon. The index touched a low of 14,486.20.

The Capped Healthcare Index tumbled 5.6% and the Energy Index fell 5.2%. The Consumer Discretionary index declined 3.75%, while the Financial Index shed about 2.75%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) was lower by more than 8%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) declined 5.5%, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) shed 4 to 4.2%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 1.4 to 2% on high volumes.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank may take additional steps to support the economy but is not considering adopting negative interest rates.

"At the Fed, we will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way," Powell said during a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

However, Powell signaled the Fed remains reluctant to impose negative interest rates, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the central bank to enact.

"I know there are fans of the policy, but for now it's not something that we're considering," Powell said. "We think we have a good toolkit and that's the one that we will be using."

The Fed Chief warned of the threat of a prolonged recession due to the virus outbreak and said the Congress may have to provide additional stimulus to prevent long-lasting economic damage.

