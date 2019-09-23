Canadian Shares Exhibiting Weakness; TSX Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was down in negative territory Monday morning, after opening on a cautious note amid lingering concerns about global economic slowdown and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade agreement.

However, with a few top stocks from energy and materials sections finding good support and moving notably higher, the market's downside was limited this morning.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 21.85 points, or 0.13%, at 16,877.84.

On Friday, the benchmark ended up 41.34 points, or 0.25%, at 16,899.69 after scaling a new intra-day high at 16,947.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) gained 1.3 to 3.3%.

In the materials space, MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) gained 5%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO) and Centerra Gold (CG.TO) gained 3 to 4%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) also rose sharply.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) plunged more than 11.5% after the company denied takeover talks.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) were down more than 8%. Osisko announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM:TSXV), agreeing to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Barkerville that it does not currently own.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) were some of the major gainers from other sectors.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) and Dubai's Meraas Holding are set to form a joint venture valued at 5 billion dirham to own and operate Meraas' retail assets. Brookfield Asset Management shares declined by about 1%.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales rose for a second consecutive month in July, surging up 1.7% to $65.4 billion. This is the sixth increase in the first seven months of 2019.

