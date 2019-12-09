Canadian Shares Exhibiting Weakness On Trade Worries

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks were down in negative territory Monday noon after a weak start amid renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal and concerns about global economy after disappointing exports data out of China.

Financial, consumer discretionary and industrial shares were mostly weak. Materials and energy shares were mixed while healthcare shares rose sharply, rebounding from recent losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 51.60 points, or 0.3%, at 16,945.37 a few minutes past noon.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said the seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts in Canada rose 0.3% from a month earlier 201,318 units in November 2019, missing market expectations of 205,000.

Meanwhile, the value of building permits in Canada fell 1.5% from a year earlier to C$ 8.3 billion in October 2019, following a downwardly revised 5.9% decline in the previous month.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) declined more than 2.5% on strong volumes.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), First Service Corporation (FSV.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) were down 1.3 to 2.4%.

Among the gainers, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) rose 4.2%, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) advanced 4%, Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) moved up 1.7% and Domtar Corporation (UFS.TO) added 1.4%.

In trade news, uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal as new 15% tariffs on $165 billion worth of Chinese imports are set to take effect this coming Sunday.

The new round of tariffs could throw a wrench in negotiations over a phase on trade deal, which is reportedly being held up in part by a dispute over how much to roll back existing tariffs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.