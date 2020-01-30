Canadian Shares Exhibiting Weakness On Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened weak Thursday morning and slipped further down into the red subsequently before regaining some lost ground on selective support at lower levels.

The mood remains weak due to mounting concerns about the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in China on the global economy.

Healthcare, energy, consumer discretionary and financial shares are weak. A few stocks from information technology section are also edging lower, while consumer staples and materials shares are finding modest support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to a low of 17,395.85 earlier in the session, is down 51.38 points, or 0.29%, at 17,460.37 a few minutes past noon.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is down 3.7% on strong volumes. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Aphria Inc (APHA.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Domtar Corporation (UFS.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) are also notably lower.

Among the gainers, OceanaGold Corporation (OGC.TO) is up more than 9%. Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 0.7 to 1.2%.

On the economic front, average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose 3.1% year-on-year in to C$ 1,042 in November 2019, following an upwardly revised 3.6% increase in October.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed into law the "United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act," which implements the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement.

Earlier this month, Congress had overwhelmingly passed with bi-partisan support the new North American trade deal in what is seen as a major victory for President Trump, who made replacing NAFTA one of his key campaign promises.

With this, the U.S. ratification of the tri-lateral agreement is complete. Mexico had ratified it in June last year. The USMCA will come into force once Canada ratifies it.

Meanwhile, in news about the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese health officials said the coronavirus outbreak has killed 170 people and infected more than 8,100. A Chinese government economist estimated that the outbreak could cut China's first-quarter growth by one point to 5% or lower.

The cases of the mysterious new coronavirus worldwide now outnumber the infections saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003.

